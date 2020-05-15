Drug overdoses spike in one county, two deaths reported

Health officials in one county are sending out an alert following a spike in drug overdoses.

Officials with the Whitley County Health Department said in a Facebook post that in the last two days, 6 people have overdosed and two of them have died.

Details are limited, but the post states that officials are aware of other areas in the state that are dealing with a similar situation due to a bad batch of pills meant to look like Xanax or Percocet.

Officials say if you have any information about the overdoses, please report it to police.