'Driving on a lake': Floyd County drivers get stuck in floodwaters

Overnight storms across the region left an impact on a lot of different counties. Floyd County saw the impacts through flooded roadways.

Several roads in the county were reported as "impassable" Friday morning. Some were covered in a few inches, others collected a little more.

Two vehicles stalled out on KY 122, near the Floyd County Schools bus garage. A truck and van sat covered in water most of the day as waters slowly receded.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12, a drain on nearby private property was clogged. So when the heavy rain came in, there was nowhere for the water to go.

Emergency Management Director Tim Fields said flooding on the road, like the others in the county that experienced high waters, is a common occurrence.

He said people should be on alert for the usual flooding spots, adding that even a small amount of water covering the roadway could result in a lot of damage. However, when he patrolled the area Friday he noticed a lack of caution.

"People think cars won't get washed off. I promise you: Cars will get washed off. The majority of the deaths from flooding is people inside cars," said Fields. "That is the majority of people dying from flooding. You don't think it can carry your car off? It'll pick your car up and you're gone."

According to Fields, he has seen issues in the past where the amount of water was underestimated.

"You think you're driving on the road. You're basically driving on a lake and you don't know it yet," he said.

Luckily, Fields said, there were no major injuries reported during the flooding. The cars stalled and a few homes in the Abbott community saw flooding. The David School also reported some flooding to its building. Fields said it could have easily been different.

"We really dodged a bullet," he said.

He said the best practice for crossing flooded roadways is simple. Don't.

"Don't go out in it," he said. "If it's an emergency, try to find another way."

He said drivers should be cautious as rain returns, keeping an eye on the recently-flooded roadways.

