Drivers Permit testing will resume in some Kentucky counties

Permit testing will now resume in specific counties across Kentucky.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the KSP Driver Testing Branch.

In order to better follow CDC/Health at Work guidelines, a new registration process was created. Starting on Tuesday, KSP will be taking appointments by phone.

You can click here to find a list of counties offering permit testing, and get their contact information.

KSP encourages you to visit their website often for updates on when more testing will become available. They expect an announcement will be made about road testing sometime in July.