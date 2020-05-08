Drive-up COVID-19 testing now available in Southwest Virginia

The Lenowisco and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts in Virginia have activated drive-up COVID-19 testing sites in seven local counties.

The following counties in our coverage area have set up the following testing sites:

Lee County Health Department – 276-346-2011

Wise County/City of Norton Health Department – 276-328-8000

Buchanan County Health Department – 276-935-4591

Dickenson County Health Department – 276-926-4576

Testing will be conducted in the parking lot of each health department on weekdays from 1 to 3 p.m.

Anyone wishing to be tested must have an appointment after being screened over the phone by a nurse.

If you would like to be tested at any of the above health departments, call the number next to them to be screened.