Drive-thrus experience rush as many experience power loss

Typically the drive-thru is the fastest way to get food on the go, but recently it is a different story.

"Very slow actually," said Deb Fugate.

"I waited in line at Wendy's for 45 minutes," said Sharon Cornett.

When storms knocked out most people's power on Sunday night, some knew what to do while others panicked.

Cornette's father worked for Kentucky Power for 38 years, and she said she is used to this happening.

"I have always lived out in a rural area so I am a little bit used to it."

With no power, that means no television, heat, microwave or stove to make food.

"We have cooked a couple of meals on the grill but now we are getting kind of tired of that and came out looking for fast food," said Fugate, who drove 15 miles to find a place to eat with power.

This caused packed drive-thrus for most of the day.

"Everywhere is a line," said Cornett. " I already ordered I called it in."

While others made use of the time, "coming to the car to charge our devices, we do not have anything else to do, " said Fugate.

Some just happy their power being out is the only problem.