Drive-thru site ramping up testing to combat virus

Testing is a key component in fighting the coronavirus.

Primary Care Centers are ramping up their testing capabilities with a drive-thru system.

Christie Herald, a nurse practitioner, says they are testing three types of people.

“There’s a screening person who will screen those patients and make sure they meet the criteria," said Herald. “Right now we are testing those who are essential workers. That means people that are still working delivery drivers, food workers, retail workers, healthcare workers. We are also testing anyone 60 or older who has a chronic health condition or anyone who cares for someone 60 or older with a chronic health condition."

Those patients also showing symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or fever.

“Each swab has marked as to how far it goes back," said Herald. "Most people have tolerated it very well. It is a little uncomfortable but it is not painful."

Not only looking out for their patients during the process but medical staff as well.

“They are using full PPE. They are using goggles, masks, gloves, gowns and shoe protection. They will be just in this area," said Herald. “We need to remind everybody to continue to social distance, wash your hands, cover your cough, and try to stay 6 feet away."

Reminding people to try to combat the virus before testing is needed.

Primary Care is testing for COVID-19 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

They have the capability to test nearly 150 people daily. Test results come back typically in 48 to 72 hours.