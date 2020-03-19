Primary Care sets up drive-thru clinic to help comply with social distancing

As restaurants and businesses shut down, one place you might not be able to avoid is the doctor's office.

Since social distancing is a key priority for people in the community, one medical facility created a way to see patients and comply with those standards.

Christie Herald, the nurse practitioner, says Primary Care is making it easy for people to make it to an appointment by implementing a drive-thru clinic.

“We have had several patients that have called and that are afraid to come into the clinic to be seen because they have underlying health problems or just they’re afraid in general. So we try to come up with a way that we could continue to see those patients so they are getting assessed," said Herald. “We have a provider that will come out to the patient’s car and do a physical assessment. We are also able to do B-12 injections, TB skin test."

Patients can pull through the drive-thru clinic tent to get their vitals checked, prescriptions filled, and even lab work done.

Denton Gross used the drive-thru clinic to better protect him and his wife.

“Well I have bad lungs and my wife, she needed to come pretty bad, and we thought this would be safer," said Gross. “This is a wonderful opportunity for them to be able to follow what the recommendations are with social distancing and still have their health care needs met."

Health care providers are trying to keep everyone as healthy as possible, one car at a time.

The average visit to the drive-thru clinic is 10 to 12 minutes.

If you would like to visit the clinic you can call and make an appointment at Primary Care at (606) 439-1300.