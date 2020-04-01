Drive-thru COVID-19 testing centers expected in coming weeks

State officials say they are working to increase COVID-19 testing in the commonwealth.

(Photo: WKYT)

Governor Beshear says he hopes to have 40 drive-thru test sites operating in Kentucky within the next few weeks.

The governor has not finalized any details of his plan for the drive-thru sites, but Frankfort's Lakeview Park seems to be the top candidate.

Crews have even closed off the area to practice and find out if it is possible to conduct the tests there, and the Franklin County Health Department notes it's not the first time Lakeview Park has been used for something of this nature.

Throughout the years, events such as drive-thru flu vaccinations have been held in what almost feels like preparation for a mass response to a global pandemic.

Now, the state has intervened to see if that same model will work in a situation like this one.

Governor Beshear said in his news conference Tuesday that it is crucial to test something like this before it is implemented on a wider scale, and that even when it does supplies and tests will be limited.

He added that those at high-risk like people over 60, those with underlying health conditions, first responders, and people who are showing symptoms would be the only people they would be testing.

"When we start this, those are going to be the different groups that we're going to have to prioritize, because of the damage it can do to one group, and because of the fact that we've got to get our first responders, especially that are in quarantine, back out helping us. Those will be the priorities there," the governor said.

The state has not released a time or date when the drive-thru testing will be available to the public.