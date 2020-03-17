Drier conditions tonight, more rain Wednesday evening

We will get a slight break for the rain this evening but more soggy weather moves in Wednesday evening.

Tonight and Tomorrow

It looks like the bulk of the showers has moved out for today with drier conditions for the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures look to drop into the low to mid-40s with mostly cloudy skies.

For your Wednesday, we will start the day out with mostly cloudy skies and we could MAYBE see peeks of sunshine in the morning. I wouldn't hold my breath for it though. Highs will warm up quickly into the lower 70s with a few scattered rain chances during the day. Soggy weather looks to return later Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday and Friday

Showers and storms return for your Thursday and Friday. A warm front will move into the mountains Thursday bringing more rain and even some thunderstorms into the mountains. Right now we are not looking at severe storms for your Thursday. Just a few rumbles of thunder before the warm front. Highs will get into the mid-70s!

The cold front will start to move in very late Thursday night into early Friday morning. We could also get a line of thunderstorms early Friday morning as that cold front moves through. Highs will be in the lower 70s Friday with temperatures dropping quickly into the upper 30s to lower 40s Friday night. We'll keep an eye on the severe threat during the next few days.

Extended Forecast

We cool off for the weekend, but sunshine does return for a little bit!

Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s Saturday with a mixture of sun and clouds. We should remain dry throughout the day.

We will start your Sunday off with a mixture of sun and clouds with more clouds by the evening hours. Rain chances will return later Sunday night into Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

Temperatures will get warmer for the new workweek however, rain chances and cloudy skies return once again.

Don't forget the season of spring officially starts at 11:49 p.m. Thursday night!

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël