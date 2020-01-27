Dreary night ahead, chilly temperatures continue

The dreary conditions will continue for this evening and for much of the first part of this week.

Tonight and Tomorrow

The cloudy skies and stray chances for sprinkles carry us into the overnight hours. Lows will eventually get down to right around freezing. If there is any moisture left over, which there shouldn't be, but it could be flurries overnight.

For your Tuesday, expect mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. We should stay dry and top out around 40 for a high before dropping into the low 30s overnight.

Extended Forecast

A weak disturbance will roll through on Wednesday, bringing us some scattered chances for showers throughout the day and into the night. Highs will be in the low 40s and drop to around freezing Wednesday night. Any moisture leftover could change into some wintry mix or snow by early Thursday morning.

Skies should start to clear Thursday, giving us a brief break from the gloom. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 40s. A new system will move in Friday evening and bring more chances for rain and possibly snow as we wrap up January and start February on Saturday.

We'll keep you posted.

