Dreary conditions, rain chances continue today

The Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for a few of our counties until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Today and Tomorrow

Our dreary forecast looks to continue for the next couple of days. I was hoping the low that has been plaguing us for most of the week would be far enough away to give us some relief later today, but I don't think that's going to be the case.

For your Thursday, rain chances will continue across the region. While they might be more scattered at times, they are still there. Highs will try to get close to 70, but with cloud cover and rain, I think most of us only make it to the upper 60s. Look for more showers tonight as lows slip into the mid 50s.

Friday, the clouds will stick around at least for much of the day. I think we hold on to the rain chances too. Highs will top out in the low 70s before dropping into the upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

I'm still somewhat hopeful for the forecast to clear out some for much of Memorial Day weekend, but all models continue to keep some rain chances in play. You'll probably have to factor chances for showers and storms into your outdoor plans all three days. I do think we'll see some sunshine at times, so it's not all gloom. Highs will climb too, topping out in the lower 80s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Looking ahead into next week, conditions look similar for most of it, with sun and clouds, daily scattered rain chances and highs in the low to mid 80s.

