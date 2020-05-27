Dreary conditions around today, relief in sight by the weekend

The daily rain chances continue for a little longer. Temperatures will also start a downward trend for a bit.

Today and Tonight

Part of the lyrics for the gospel song "I'll Fly Away" are stuck in my head right now and they are definitely appropriate for the forecast through about Saturday: "Just a few more weary days..."

As I just alluded to, a break in the action is coming, just not today.

Some patchy dense fog will start us off on this Wednesday. Most of us will sit under mainly cloudy skies all day long. Rain chances will be around off and on, with the best, as always, coming in the heat of the day. We should get up to around 80 today. It's always a good idea to have the WYMT Weather App handy, especially if you have outdoor plans, so the pop up showers and storms won't catch you off guard.

Clouds should start to decrease some overnight, but our scattered rain chances follow us into the night tonight. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine tries to make a return on Thursday, but it won't last. The chances for rain stick around and highs climb into the low 80s.

A cold front will swing through on Friday and that will do two things: Ramp up the rain chances and bring down the temperatures for the last weekend in May.

After some early showers on Saturday, skies should clear by the afternoon hours to that sweet, sweet sunshine. Guess what? We look to hold on to that for a few days, yes I said days, with no daily rain chances! Hello high pressure! The even better news? The humidity goes away for a bit and the temperatures will top out in the 70s from Saturday all the way through Tuesday!

I know we are always working for the weekend, but I know I'm definitely working for this one!

