Dreary and cooler today, warmth returns for the end of the week

It was a beautiful day yesterday, even after the cold start. Unfortunately, we do not have a repeat of the sun today.

Today and Tonight

Dreary. That's a perfect word to sum up today. Rain chances will start early and stick around, off and on, throughout much of the day under mostly cloudy skies. Our temperatures will take a hit because of that, staying in the mid to upper 50s for most.

Tonight, the clouds will slowly start to decrease and we dry out, for the most part. Lows don't drop much, only getting into the low 50s.

Extended Forecast

We exit Blackberry Winter for good on Thursday as temperatures soar toward the 80 degree mark with a mix of sun and clouds. I can't completely rule out a pop up shower or storm, but I think most of us stay dry.

The warmer trend continues into Friday and the weekend, but rain chances pick up just a little, continuing to stay scattered like you would see in a typical summertime pattern, firing off in the heat of the day. We will be in the low 80s all three days and only drop into the low 60s in the overnight hours.

A weak cold front swings through Sunday going into Monday, which will drop our temperatures just a hair back into the upper 70s. After that, as of right now, much of next week looks dry and nice with highs climbing back into the 80s after Tuesday.

