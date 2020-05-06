Dreary and cool day ahead

Our weather pattern is getting ready to take a much cooler turn in the next few days.

Today and Tonight

The clouds will hang tough with us for most of the day. Scattered chances for showers will also be around, but I think the bulk of those will be contained to the morning hours, before noon. There is a chance we could start to clear the skies by late afternoon. If we do, highs will make it into the low 50s. If we don't, we'll be lucky to get to 50.

Whenever it happens, skies will clear overnight, so patchy frost is definitely possible. Find something to cover up those sensitive plants if you can't bring them in. You'll need that covering several times this week. More on that in a bit. Lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine looks to return for your Thursday with highs getting back into the low to mid-60s. Overnight lows will warm up into the mid to upper 40s.

The drier weather ends Thursday night as clouds increase again with our next system on Friday. It looks to be another messy day. Highs should make it into the mid-50s but will crash as skies clear behind the cold front into the low 30s. Frost is likely Friday night, so be ready to bring that cover back out for your outdoor plants.

Saturday and Sunday look sunny. There is a chance for some showers late on Sunday. There will be more frost Saturday night.

The cooler temperatures will continue through the weekend and into your Monday. We start to see an upward trend for a few days after that.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.