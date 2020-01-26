Dreary weather continues for your Sunday

Mostly cloudy skies continue today.

Today & Tonight

Gloomy conditions continue this morning. With some moisture still around we cannot rule out a chance for some more flurries or a stray wintry mix drizzle, but we look to stay on the drier side, especially for the morning hours. Temperatures will go from below freezing in the morning to the lower 40s by the afternoon.

Rain chances return this evening into Monday. The cloud cover Sunday night will keep us above freezing with overnight lows only getting into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

Clouds and scattered rain chances continue for your Monday. We will remain wet all day, but the heavier showers look to hit the mountains in the morning, and then they lighten up by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s with overnight lows in the mid-30s. We could see a little bit of a wintry mix Monday morning as well, but just like the weekend, we are not expecting any major impacts.

We look to stay on the dry side going into Tuesday. Highs will get into the mid to upper 40s, so it will be a lot more comfortable outside. Clouds will stick around though for the daytime hours.

I think we will start to see those clouds clear out slowly but surely as we head into the last few days of January. Dry conditions will continue, and highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the low to mid-30s.

We could see rain chances return by next weekend. We will keep an eye on that, but for now, enjoy your weekend!

