Dr. Steven Stack says large crowds are not likely without a vaccine for COVID-19

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner says without a vaccine, he does not expect large crowds will be a reality at sporting events and concerts.

Our sister station WKYT talked to Dr. Steven Stack.

"So typically these things take a year and a half to sometimes multiple years to get a vaccine on the market, so even if we did this very quickly, you're looking at a year to a year and a half, even with rapid acceleration. Since the disease was not found until January, you're really looking at next summer before it's realistically likely that we have a vaccine and even that is very optimistic," Dr. Stack said.