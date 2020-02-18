Dr. Ryan Stanton talks about the safety precautions NASCAR drivers take

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman crashed during the Daytona 500 last night and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Photo Credit: WKYT

An update from Roush Fenway Racing says Newman is now awake and talking with doctors.

Our sister station WKYT spoke with Doctor Ryan Stanton, the medical director for NASCAR's safety, about the safety precautions these drivers take.

"Most of those wrecks that do take place, if you were in a passenger vehicle, would be a fatal collision," Dr. Stanton said. "But with the safety that's in place, we are blessed by the fact that the major injuries are pretty rare and far between."

Stanton also talked about how response time is also an important factor.

"A traditional car wreck here in town, we may be waiting five or 10 minutes," Dr. Stanton said. "For on track, 30 second response time is pushing it and how long do you have typically you have a vehicle or somebody there within five or 10 seconds."

Newman is currently at the Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

The family is thanking everyone for their support and heartfelt messages.