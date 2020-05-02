Downtown turned into drive-thru yearbook for Pikeville High School Class of 2020

The streets of downtown Pikeville have been turned into a drive-thru yearbook.

The City of Pikeville honored the Pikeville High School Class of 2020 by placing banners around the downtown area, displaying photos of the seniors who did not receive the senior year they expected.

"They are missing out on so many things, so this is one way that we can celebrate them and their accomplishments," said City Commissioner Allison Powers. "The school is so very important to the city and we are always looking for ways to recognize their successes."

According to Mayor Jimmy Carter, the idea was submitted to the city commission by Mary Ann McNamee and Main Street Director Minta Trimble ran with it.

Members of the Pikeville Fire Department spent Friday evening putting the signs all over town.

"It was an outstanding idea," said Carter. "And we pretty much did it and no one knew about it."

He said once photos began surfacing online, people were excited.

"Once the fire department started hanging them, Facebook lit up," he said. "It was really nice to see the excitement in all the posts."