Downtown shopping, a Christmas Eve 'convenience'

Not everyone gets their shopping done early for the holidays.

That is why stores in downtown Pikeville decided to open their doors Tuesday, giving last-minute shoppers more time to check the final items off of their lists.

"Anything that can be open, even just a few hours on Christmas Eve, is a convenience," said last-minute shopper Jason Stamper.

A few of the downtown staples left the lights on until the afternoon hours, spreading Christmas cheer as shoppers came through. That availability and the welcoming atmosphere, according to many, make last-minute shopping easier.

"I like coming in here because they've got a variety. They've got from this.. they have this little cracker stuff that you make, that I love, that you make with Ritz crackers," said last-minute shopper Susan Wright. "And they always have a chair for me to sit in."

But, the shoppers said there is no reason to put yourself out if you can avoid it.

"Try not to wait until the very last minute," Stamper said. "Normally, I try to be done by the 22nd or 23rd of December."

He said he is thankful for downtown businesses that help out when he doesn't make the deadline. Business owners said they are happy to be a part of the Christmas magic.