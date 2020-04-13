Downtown Barbourville hit heavy by storms, debris closed courthouse square

On Monday, homeowners, business owners and officials began assessing damage from Sunday evening's storms.

The courthouse square in downtown Barbourville was closed off with caution tape as debris from several buildings filled the streets. One of which, parts of Lillian June's roof.

"The weather service said our strongest gust was about 9:30 p.m. at 46 MPH, but it seemed stronger than that," said Todd Owens, Knox County Emergency Management Director. "There's lots of trees, we have lots of power lines that are still down."

One of the businesses damaged heavily by the storm was the former Magic Theater, which is now Campbell Insurance.

Inside many apartments and the insurance building sustained extensive water damage, in addition to having parts of other businesses' roofs blown on top of theirs.

"We started getting text messages this morning. My mother, she lives right below us. She was telling us a lot of water coming in," said Gary Campbell. "One of the other tenants in the building next door texted us and said 'hey, there's something on the roof. Maybe another roof.''

While the winds had died down quite a bit on Monday, trees were still down as well as other debris, which is why officials asked that everyone try to stay off the roads.

Roof damage assessments were starting on several of the downtown buildings late Monday afternoon.