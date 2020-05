A downed tree has led to a series of outages in Perry and Leslie Counties Saturday morning.

The incident happened on Coal Harbor Lane in Hazard after a tree struck some power lines.

Responding to the scene were the Avawam Fire Department, Windstream and Kentucky Power.

As of 7:30 a.m., 672 people are without power in both counties.

To keep up with restoration of this outage you can check Kentucky Power's website here.