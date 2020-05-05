Double Kwik provides free meals for Whiteburg ARH employees

A special truck pulled into Whitesburg ARH Hospital on Tuesday afternoon to feed frontline workers.

"We are serving hamburgers potato wedges half a pizza roll and a dessert for each employee," said Whitney Hogg, Double Kwik's Marketing Director.

Double Kwik is giving back to those that give so much every day.

“So it was just a thought of what we could do for the Frontline employees who are you know working hard working extra hours and they’re in the face of danger as well said” Hogg.

The act of kindness is very much appreciated.

"Not only have people giving us free meals we’ve had people making us mass we’ve had people giving us baby monitors. We’ve had people giving us mask clips because sometimes these masks can get a little cumbersome we have had a lot of donations from the community and it means the world to us,” said Rachel Breeding, Social Services Caseworker at ARH.

Double Kwik fed more than 250 of ARH's employees.

“But being able to help these first responders and medical professionals it’s a blessing and you’re fortunate enough to work for a company that allows you to do things like this during these trying times” added Hogg.