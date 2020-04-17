Double Kwik brings food truck to PMC, feeds 600 employees

On Friday afternoon, Double Kwik served lunch to about 600 Pikeville Medical Center employees.

They brought a food truck to the main entrance to the hospital from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Employees enjoyed a variety of food including hamburgers, pizza rolls, potato wedges and desert.

Double Kwik wanted to show PMC staff they care about them. Many shop at Double Kwik daily, and they know this is a way they can give back to them as a frontline worker.

"We wanna do something, love your neighbor that's what we're calling it. You'll see our employees in the next few weeks wearing t-shirt's like I have on today as just a way to say thank you," said Whitney Hogg, Double Kwik marketing director. "We're reaching out to organizations who are feeding people who are laid off who do this all year long but may need a little extra support right now"

Last week on Easter, Pine Mountain Grill served ARH in Whitesburg. Double Kwik plans to serve Hazard ARH next Wednesday.