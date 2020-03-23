Blood donor center hours expanded: Appointments critical during COVID-19 crisis

Kentucky Blood Center is expanding its donor center hours, effective immediately, and is urging donors to schedule appointments.

This is all in an effort to maintain an adequate blood supply for the more than 70 Kentucky hospitals and keep donor safety at the forefront of operations.

Kentucky Blood Center is opening all six of its donor centers from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturdays until at least April 11 to better accommodate those wishing to donate blood.

The nonprofit is strongly discouraging walk-in blood donors during this time at donor centers and mobile blood drives in order to keep donors safe and six feet apart. These two steps will help ensure that social distancing is possible at all donor centers and mobile blood drives, and will allow KBC to collect enough blood to supply its hospital partners.

“The response from donors in the past week has been remarkable,” Martha Osborne, Vice President of Marketing for Kentucky Blood Center said. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the number of people willing to come out and roll up their sleeves to save lives in the face of a national crisis. We know that this type of support must be sustained over the long-term as we continue to provide critically needed blood products to hospitals throughout this pandemic.”

Donors can make an appointment online and select the donor center they would like to visit.

Appointments can also be made by calling 800-775-2522.

KBC has two donor centers in Lexington, two in Louisville and locations in Pikeville and Somerset.

Appointments are needed for mobile blood drives as well. Kentucky Blood Center has worked with community partners to add several pop-up blood drives to assist with the urgent need. Recently added drives include:

Wednesday, March 25 – Kroger at Tates Creek Center in Lexington (KBC Bloodmobile) – Noon – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25 – First Church of God in Mount Sterling (Student Center) – Noon – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25 – St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead (KBC Bloodmobile) – 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 – St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead (KBC Bloodmobile) – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, March 27 – Vanceburg United Methodist Church in Vanceburg (Fellowship Hall) – 1:30 – 6 p.m.

