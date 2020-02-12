Donations and gifts: Gordmans to hold grand opening celebrations in Kentucky

(WYMT) - Gordmans is opening 25 new locations in Kentucky and invited the public to celebrate.
The stores will open on March 3 at 9 a.m. The first 100 guests in line will get a Gordmans insulated tote bag and have the chance to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.
A ribbon-cutting will kick off the festivities, and then the stores will donate $1,000 to a local school at each location.
You can see the list of stores and schools below:
Bardstown Gordmans: 100 East John Rowan Boulevard, Suite A
Bardstown High School
Beaver Dam Gordmans: 1810 North Main Street
Ohio County High School
Central City Gordmans: 1504 West Everly Brothers Boulevard
Muhlenberg County High School
Danville Gordmans: 1560 Hustonville Road, Suite 221 in Danville Manor Shopping Center
Danville High School
Glasgow Gordmans: 356 North L Rogers Wells Boulevard
Glasgow High School
Harlan Gordmans: 400 Village Center Road in Village Center Mall
Harlan County High School
Hazard Gordmans: 240 Black Gold Boulevard in Black Gold Plaza
Hazard High School
Henderson Gordmans: 2606 Zion Road, Suite A3
Henderson County High School
Hopkinsville Gordmans: 4000 Fort Campbell Boulevard in Bradford Square
Hopkinsville High School
Leitchfield Gordmans: 1301 Elizabethtown Road, Suite 2
Grayson County High School
London Gordmans: 106 London Shopping Center
Laurel County Schools
Louisa Gordmans: 220 Town Hill Road in Louisa Plaza
Lawrence County High School
Madisonville Gordmans: 455 Madison Square Drive in Parkway Plaza Mall
Madisonville North Hopkins High School
Mayfield Gordmans: 365 Charles Drive
Mayfield High School
Maysville Gordmans: 229 Wal-Mart Way
Mason County High School
Morehead Gordmans: 414 Kroger Center Drive, Suite 336
Rowan County High School
Mount Sterling Gordmans: 241 Indian Mound Drive in Gateway Plaza Shopping Center
Montgomery County High School
Paintsville Gordmans: 365 North Mayo Trail
Paintsville High School
Paris Gordmans: 2030 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Bourbon County High School
Princeton Gordmans: 300 U.S. Highway 62 West
Caldwell County High School
Russellville Gordmans: 1142 West 9th Street
Russellville High School
Shelbyville Gordmans: 20 Village Plaza in Village Plaza Shopping Center
Shelby County Public School District
Somerset Gordmans: 2835 South Highway 27, Suite 300
Southwestern High School
South Williamson Gordmans: 375 Southside Mall Road in South Side Mall
Belfry High School
Winchester Gordmans: 8 Winchester Plaza
George Rogers Clark High School