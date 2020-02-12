Donations and gifts: Gordmans to hold grand opening celebrations in Kentucky

Gordmans is opening 25 new locations in Kentucky and invited the public to celebrate.

The stores will open on March 3 at 9 a.m. The first 100 guests in line will get a Gordmans insulated tote bag and have the chance to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.

A ribbon-cutting will kick off the festivities, and then the stores will donate $1,000 to a local school at each location.

You can see the list of stores and schools below:

Bardstown Gordmans: 100 East John Rowan Boulevard, Suite A

Bardstown High School

Beaver Dam Gordmans: 1810 North Main Street

Ohio County High School

Central City Gordmans: 1504 West Everly Brothers Boulevard

Muhlenberg County High School

Danville Gordmans: 1560 Hustonville Road, Suite 221 in Danville Manor Shopping Center

Danville High School

Glasgow Gordmans: 356 North L Rogers Wells Boulevard

Glasgow High School

Harlan Gordmans: 400 Village Center Road in Village Center Mall

Harlan County High School

Hazard Gordmans: 240 Black Gold Boulevard in Black Gold Plaza

Hazard High School

Henderson Gordmans: 2606 Zion Road, Suite A3

Henderson County High School

Hopkinsville Gordmans: 4000 Fort Campbell Boulevard in Bradford Square

Hopkinsville High School

Leitchfield Gordmans: 1301 Elizabethtown Road, Suite 2

Grayson County High School

London Gordmans: 106 London Shopping Center

Laurel County Schools

Louisa Gordmans: 220 Town Hill Road in Louisa Plaza

Lawrence County High School

Madisonville Gordmans: 455 Madison Square Drive in Parkway Plaza Mall

Madisonville North Hopkins High School

Mayfield Gordmans: 365 Charles Drive

Mayfield High School

Maysville Gordmans: 229 Wal-Mart Way

Mason County High School

Morehead Gordmans: 414 Kroger Center Drive, Suite 336

Rowan County High School

Mount Sterling Gordmans: 241 Indian Mound Drive in Gateway Plaza Shopping Center

Montgomery County High School

Paintsville Gordmans: 365 North Mayo Trail

Paintsville High School

Paris Gordmans: 2030 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Bourbon County High School

Princeton Gordmans: 300 U.S. Highway 62 West

Caldwell County High School

Russellville Gordmans: 1142 West 9th Street

Russellville High School

Shelbyville Gordmans: 20 Village Plaza in Village Plaza Shopping Center

Shelby County Public School District

Somerset Gordmans: 2835 South Highway 27, Suite 300

Southwestern High School

South Williamson Gordmans: 375 Southside Mall Road in South Side Mall

Belfry High School

Winchester Gordmans: 8 Winchester Plaza

George Rogers Clark High School