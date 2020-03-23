Domino's delivers assistance to Pikeville Community Kitchen

The Pikeville Community Kitchen may have canceled its monthly meal as COVID-19 concerns spread across the region, but organizers said they were still concerned about the people who rely on them for a hot meal.

Kathy Hamilton with the community kitchen worked with Pikeville Domino's to give one-topping pizzas to the people who attended the last meal. Domino's took a list of people from the kitchen, giving some their pizza through the drive-thru and delivering to the people who could not make it out.

Karen Williamson said offering pizza to the kitchen at a discounted price is their way of giving back and they have seen those efforts repaid by the community.

"It actually increases sales, because people get the word of mouth," Williamson said. "And then they're like, 'Oh, you guys help the community and you have great pizza? We want to be a part of that too.' And they come on down."

She said the store has been working with the community kitchen for a long time and its workers are always excited for a chance to help the community.