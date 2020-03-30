Dollar General offers discounts to medical personnel and first responders

Dollar General wants to help those who are helping others on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Dollar General began to offer a 10 percent discount to all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsman.

“On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, firefighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO.

To receive the discount, customers will need to present their employment badge or ID.

The discount is available at more than 16,300 Dollar General stores through April 30th, including those in Perry County.

The company also announced Monday that it would “invest nearly $35 million in bonuses for all eligible store, distribution center, and private fleet employees who perform work during a six-week period beginning in mid-March.”

Employees also receive a 30 percent discount on the company’s private brands through May 4.