Dollar General encouraging stores to dedicate first hour of business to seniors

A major discount retailer is adjusting its operating hours while also encouraging allowing special time periods for shopping for customers who are at particular risk from the novel coronavirus.

Dollar General Corporation said that it is encouraging its stores to dedicate the first hour of operation in their business day to the needs of senior customers. This would allow them to make purchases and avoid potential exposure to other customers who may have COVID-19, according to company officials.

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO, said, in a statement.

The company also said that stores will close an hour earlier than their posted closing times to allow staff to clean their stores.