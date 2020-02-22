Dollar General donates $50,000 to Whitley County school

On Thursday, one Whitley County elementary school received a donation that left everyone in awe according to the Times-Tribune. .

Dollar General Corporation surprised Pleasant View Elementary School with a check for $50,000 as part of their "Reading Revolution" program.

The school’s administration and teachers were not aware just how large the donation was, and were both surprised and grateful as they received the check.

The money will go toward the school’s library and literacy program. Administrators may use the money by purchasing books, technology programs, computers and/or other education supplies or resources.

“We like to give back,” said Cindy Pryor, Dollar General Community Initiatives Manager. “We are so passionate about literacy and we want to help those public schools in our markets.”

Pryor said she hopes the funds will help start a reading revolution at Pleasant View.

Pleasant View Elementary Principal Bobby Gibbs said this would allow the school to do things they have not been able to do in the past.

“This potentially gives us the ability to finish up our one-to-one Chromebook initiative,” said Gibbs. “It lets us do so much. That won’t even touch the $50,000.”

Gibbs said the school will also be adding to both their library book collection and reading programs.

“It means everything that it came from our neighboring corporation down the street,” added Gibbs. “We joke a lot about seeing dollar stores on every corner but they are investing back in the community. The parents of our students shop and work there.”

Ron Leach, Dollar General District Manager, also touched on the Dollar General community outreach’s focus on literacy and education.

“Reading to us is so important,” said Leach. “It’s a great privilege to be here and give back to the community. We treasure being part of this.”

Since its inception in 2013, Dollar General has donated more than $2.9 million to schools through its Reading Revolution program.