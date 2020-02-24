Dollar General donates $50,000 to Pleasant View Elementary

Pleasant View Elementary staff and students were surprised during an assembly with Dollar General on Thursday.

Whitley County Schools Superintendent John Siler says he knew there was a donation coming from the Dollar General Corporation, but was stunned to find out it would be $50,000.

"One of our slogans is the children come first. And, they absolutely have that same passion. They have a strong belief in the importance of literacy. And, that all kids get a chance to read and that all children have technology that will help them progress," said Siler.

Siler says the donation came after pre-school students went to the Dollar General by Pleasant View schools on a field trip. Dollar General enjoyed getting the kids out in the community and wanted to give back.

"We are just thankful to have an organization in the community that believes so strongly in our kids. And, willing to make a donation like that," said Siler.

The money will all be used toward buying chrome books, new library books, and any other literacy needs the school has.