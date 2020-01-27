Dog shot, beaten in Grayson Co. saved by Louisville rescuers along with puppies

A mother dog and her puppies from Grayson County got the attention of Louisville animal rescuers after being shot in the leg and badly beaten.

Ocean Blue was brought into the hospital with her front leg swollen and shattered after being shot. Despite the pain she’s in, this mother still wants to care for her one month old puppies.

However, no one was able to pay for the tremendous medical bills, so the dog was taken back to Leitchfield.

Area animal welfare advocate Rebecca Eaves learned about this horrific case of animal cruelty and decided to step in.

“Just the agony that she was in and that she was sent home and that there were no groups that could come forth and help her,” Eaves said. “And it just, I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t do anything.”

Authorities stepped in to help rescue the dog and her 7 puppies from Leitchfield, and Rebecca tells us they are investigating the owner.

Veterinarians at the BluePearl Pet Hospital on Magisterial Drive in Louisville are trying to determine if they can save the Ocean Blue’s leg, and the puppies are getting ready to be up for adoption.

To help with the medical costs of Ocean Blue and her puppies, call BluePearl Pet Hospital at 502-244-3036 and tell them you would like to donate.

Shamrock Pet Foundation has stepped up to spay and neuter all of the puppies