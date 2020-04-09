Doctor’s felony strangulation charge falls under new Kentucky measure

As new details emerge about the confrontation involving a local doctor and several teen girls, lawyers are weighing in on the video that has blown up on social media this week, as well as the crime the doctor is accused of committing.

John Rademaker was charged Tuesday with strangulation, several days after the incident that was captured on cellphone video. He’s due to appear in court in May.

Just a year ago, non-deadly strangulation was not a felony in Kentucky, but now, it’s a Class C felony, carrying a penalty of five to 10 years.

Louisville defense attorney Brian Butler, who is not involved in the case, said the video “tells you a lot about what happened, but doesn’t tell you everything about what happened yet.”

The teens seen in the video don’t live at Norton Commons, but said they met there to watch the sun set Friday night, when they say Rademaker angrily approached them, mad because they weren’t social distancing.

Butler said that while what is seen on video certainly looks like Rademaker put his hands on one of the teens down on the ground.

“What it doesn’t tell you is whether he applied force to this person’s neck or not,” Butler said. "In order to prove a strangulation charge, the prosecutor is going to have to prove that (Rademaker) intentionally impeded the airways of this young woman.”

Butler added that he believes since the teen only suffered minor injuries, the new law goes too far. The girl’s friends said the primary victim is still shaken and had difficulty breathing right after the incident.

State Sen. Julie Raque Adams, a Republican who co-sponsored the new law, said defense attorneys tried to block it. She said she’s glad Kentucky lawmakers decided it was time to follow most other states and hold people accountable for violent reactions.

“It’s much more common than what we were prosecuting it for, and it was a very aggressive offense, particularly in domestic violence situations, and it was way past time to up that to a felony," Adams said.

Rademaker, who also faces a misdemeanor harassment charge, has not responded to WAVE 3 News’ request for comment.