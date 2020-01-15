Doctors: Union College student improving after infectious disease scare at Barbourville ARH

Officials with Union College said the student quarantined at Barbourville ARH Tuesday is doing much better Wednesday.

The student is already asking for Wendy's fast food and watching Netflix. But doctors still do not have a diagnosis for the possible infectious disease that brought officials from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate.

WYMT was told doctors believe whatever the disease is would only be transferred through bodily fluids, but would not be easily passed by simply coughing or sneezing on someone.

Union College officials do want to continue to debunk some rumors circulating on social media.

"Wait and see is never an answer anybody wants, but we are hoping that we can kind of rest the public's mind," said Maisie Nelson, the college's senior director of communications. "We have been told by health professionals that they do not feel that it is Ebola."

College officials were told they followed the proper protocol and do not need to take any further steps on campus at this time.

