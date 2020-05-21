Fire officials: Take hand sanitizer out of cars on warm days

The Western Lakes, Wisconsin Fire District posted on Facebook about the importance of being careful where you keep your hand sanitizer.

They said hand sanitizer is made up of alcohol and therefore is flammable. If you keep it outside next to your grill or in your car, the sun can hit the bottle, causing magnification of the light, and lead to a fire.

They ask people to "please respect the possibilities and be fire safe." They also listed other sites where you can learn about fire safety and hand sanitizer.