Need help? Disaster funding available for people, businesses following severe storms

The U.S. Small Business Administration is now offering another avenue for people and businesses in some parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia that were hit hard by storms earlier this year.

Administrator Jovita Carranza announced on Tuesday that the SBA is now offering low-interest disaster loans to those affected by weather such as severe storms, flooding, and landslide events between February 3rd and February 29th of 2020.

Carranza made the loans available after Governor Andy Beshear sent a letter to the SBA in May asking for the organization to declare these events as a disaster.

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair damage from storms.

Homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 for repairs or replacement of damaged property, while they along with renters can borrow up to $40,000 for damage to personal property.

People and businesses in the following counties are eligible to apply for these loans.

Kentucky

Bell

Clay

Harlan

Knox

Laurel

Leslie

Letcher

McCreary

Perry

Whitley

Tennessee

Campbell

Claiborne

Virginia

Lee

Wise

Due to health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, the SBA will not have a field presence to assist cleanup in person, instead offering virtual assistance and support.

You can learn more about these loans and how to apply for them on their website.

