Here’s how to find out if you may have had COVID-19 and did not know it

Doctors across the country are starting to offer a COVID-19 antibody test, trying to learn more about the virus that started a global pandemic.

Here in Eastern Kentucky, Frontier Medical Associates is offering antibody tests in their clinics.

“It’s a tool that we have and we are going to use it mainly for piece of mind," said Dr. Don Chaffin M.D. from Frontier Medical.

The test is a blood test which tells a person if they were infected with COVID-19.

“The jury is still out on this virus. Most people if it’s like other viruses will have some degree of immunity because they are going to have antibodies to it," said Dr. Chaffin.

There are two types of antibodies. The first is IGM. These will appear when you are actively fighting the virus.

“Tells us you have an acute you have it right then infection," said Dr. Chaffin.

The second, IGG, is what the antibody test shows. These are long term antibodies that show you have an immunity to the virus.

“Typically within 10 days after exposure your body will start to produce antibodies against the virus," said nurse practitioner Melissa Wagner.

The test is currently not FDA approved, but Dr. Chaffin says the FDA has cleared the testing.

“I think we’re going to find out there’s a lot more people that have had it than have actually had any kind of symptoms," said Dr. Chaffin.

Frontier Medical in Inez has tested several people. Two of the tests came back positive for antibodies even though they never were tested for COVID-19.

“Really at this point if they are asymptomatic it’s just for peace of mind and it will tell them yes I’ve had it and hopefully I do have some immune status from it," said Dr. Chaffin.

Dr. Chaffin did tell WYMT it is to his understanding that those two people will not be reported as positive for COVID-19 even though they have the antibodies as they have recovered and were never diagnosed in the first place.

Frontier Medical is using Quest Diagnostic labs to process the tests. The testing is not free.

Frontier Medical is offering the testing at all of their locations. Dr. Chaffin said to reach out to your primary care doctor to see if they are offering the test.