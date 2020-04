For the second time in one week, an earthquake has struck near the WYMT coverage area.

On Saturday, the United States Geological Survey reported a 2.9 near South Shore in Greenup County. We had reports it was felt in parts of Martin County, but no damage was reported.

Wednesday morning, a 2.5 was reported near Rutledge, Tennessee about 25 miles south of Middlesboro. It happened just before 5:16 a.m. There are no immediate reports of damage.