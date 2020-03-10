Dick’s to remove guns from more than 400 additional stores

Dick’s Sporting Goods has announced it will remove guns from hundreds of additional stores as the company continues to downsize its hunt department.

The company announced in its fourth-quarter earnings report it would remove the hunt departments from approximately 440 stores by the end of the year. Dick’s has already removed firearms from 125 locations.

More than half of all of the company’s stores will have eliminated the hunt department once the removal is complete. Dick’s has seen lagging sales in the department, which has prompted the strategic change for the company.

CEO Ed Stack announced in 2019 the company destroyed more than $5 million worth of AR-15 rifles following the 2018 Parkland, Fla., school shooting that claimed the lives of 17 people. Dick’s sold suspected gunman Nicholas Cruz a shotgun, but that weapon wasn’t used in the shooting.

The sporting goods store also made changes to its existing firearm sales in 2019 by eliminating high-capacity magazines and raising its gun purchasing age to 21.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.