Detective pronounced dead after medical emergency at Powell County Courthouse

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Our sister station WKYT confirmed a police officer in Powell County died after a medical emergency at the courthouse Tuesday.
The officer was identified as 40-year-old Detective James Kirk with the Stanton Police Department.
Kirk was the former Clay City police chief.
His death is expected to be considered in the line of duty.
A police escort will take Kirk's body to a funeral home in Powell County Tuesday evening.
