Detective pronounced dead after medical emergency at Powell County Courthouse

Our sister station WKYT confirmed a police officer in Powell County died after a medical emergency at the courthouse Tuesday.

The officer was identified as 40-year-old Detective James Kirk with the Stanton Police Department.

Kirk was the former Clay City police chief.

His death is expected to be considered in the line of duty.

A police escort will take Kirk's body to a funeral home in Powell County Tuesday evening.

This will be updated as more details are released.