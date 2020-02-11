Detective pronounced dead after medical emergency at Powell County Courthouse

Photo of Det. Kirk from an interview with WKYT in 2016.
Updated: Tue 6:45 PM, Feb 11, 2020

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Our sister station WKYT confirmed a police officer in Powell County died after a medical emergency at the courthouse Tuesday.

The officer was identified as 40-year-old Detective James Kirk with the Stanton Police Department.

Kirk was the former Clay City police chief.

His death is expected to be considered in the line of duty.

A police escort will take Kirk's body to a funeral home in Powell County Tuesday evening.

This will be updated as more details are released.

 
