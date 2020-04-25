Despite risks, auto workers step up to make medical gear

Hundreds of workers at Ford, General Motors, Toyota and other companies have offered to work in a wartime-like effort to stem shortages of protective medical gear and equipment.

Even though most of their factories are shut down to slow the spread of coronavirus, they have stepped up to help fill a critical shortage.

Many would get most of their pay even if they stayed at home.

Ford worker Cindy Parkhurst says she's helping to make face shields with hopes that they find their way to the hospital where nurses treated her mother with compassion after a stroke 15 years ago.