Despite rainy weather, Kentucky forest fire season begins Saturday

Despite recent, rainy weather, the Kentucky forest fire hazard season has arrived.

Starting Saturday until April 30th, a burn ban is in effect.

However, you are allowed to burn between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

"People don't realize we had a lot of rain, but it don't take long to dry out," said Randy Courtney. "It's wet underneath but that over top, leaves, and stuff, dry out."

Courtney is the Chief at the Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

"When you start a small fire, it could spread to acres within just a matter of a couple of minutes," Courtney pointed out.

He explained the evening and night weather conditions are less likely to spread a spark or remaining ember.

"The dew points are down and coming down so therefore it doesn't spread as easy," said Courtney.

According to KRS 149.375, it is unlawful for any person to do the following:

-Create a fire.

-To Procure another person to set fire to, any flammable material capable of spreading fire.

-Located in or within 150ft of any woodland or brushland.

The "safe" hours and snow-covered ground are two exceptions.

Right now, high winds are the cause of the ban.

"It'll just take off and go right up a hill and then the next thing you know, it's spreading across the hill," Courtney explained.

Courtney said you may want to think twice before violating the ordinance.

"Because we can make you put it out. If we see it during the day and you're doing it, we can make you put it out," said Courtney.

Officials ask while burning, always keep a fire extinguisher or a water hose nearby. Also, never leave a fire unattended during any time of the year.

