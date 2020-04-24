'It gives us a hope': Despite COVID-19, some large downtown improvements continue.

COVID-19 seems to have canceled just about everything. In Hazard, a handful of improvement projects are still in full swing though amid everything.

Before the pandemic, downtown Hazard was moving quickly amid a revitalization, now things seem to be a little slower with businesses closed and downtown looking somewhat empty.

Not everything has come to a halt.

"We hope next week, weather dependent, we can get the roof on it," said Derrick Hall, Hazard's City Manager.

Some key projects are moving forward like the farmer's market pavilion and the Art Station.

"As soon as the virus moves away we’re hoping we’re gonna be able to get people out into these projects, get the farmers market everybody’s looking forward to that, getting down there," he added.

Additions such as a planned fireplace keep workers busy. Next week they hope to have the roof on the building.

At the Art Station, constriction is ongoing too. Freshly painted walls and sandblasting are signs of progress.

"They're doing a lot of improvements on it, getting it ready, insides painted, so everybody's in a good push on those two projects especially," added Hall.

These projects are not immune to the impacts of COVID-19 though.

"It slowed us down a little bit because of the social distancing the workers are having to deal with while they're doing the projects, my folks working for the city as well, having to maintain that distance," he said.

Despite that all, the construction is a sign of hope Hall added.

"But with these new projects coming in, it gives us a hope that we can open up, that we can reach out and that we can bring our community back together."

He expects the farmer's market pavilion to be completed by the end of May.

