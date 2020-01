A deputy who was paralyzed in a crash in September of 2018 is now suing the City of Georgetown, their police department and an individual officer in Woodford County.

According to the Georgetown News-Graphic, Jaime Morales is suing for what he believes was improper training of a member of the police department's special response team.

Deputy Morales was shot in the back by another member of law enforcement while helping an investigation at a rest stop in I-75.