UPDATE: Two in custody, third on run in Leslie shooting

UPDATED 01/11 8:55 a.m.

The deputy who was shot is being treated at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

The Leslie Sheriff's Office says two people are in custody in connection, one of whom is hospitalized, while a third is still on the run.

Original Story 01/11 8:23 a.m.

The Leslie County Sheriff's Office reports that a deputy was shot around 7 a.m. Saturday in the Middle Fork area of Leslie County.

The deputy is being treated at an unknown hospital after being airlifted from the scene.

Officials could not give more information at this time.

This is a developing story, we will provide updates as they become available.