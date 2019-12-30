Deputy in McCracken County climbed into car to stop suspect from fleeing scene

A woman was arrested on Saturday after attempting to flee police in her vehicle.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a car around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night on a suspected DUI.

The driver, 35-year-old Melissa Lyman from Paducah, was driving with a suspended license from a previous DUI, and was confirmed as under the influence. The deputy also discovered that Lyman was driving with a 2-year-old child also in the vehicle.

Deputies said that during the traffic stop, Lyman put the car in drive and attempted to flee the scene. The deputy jumped in the vehicle and turned it off before Lyman was able to escape.

Lyman is being charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, driving with a suspended license, attempted fleeing and evading police, disregarding a stop sign and resisting arrest.

She is currently booked at McCracken County Jail.