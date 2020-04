Deputies in Laurel County are searching for a missing man.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office tell WYMT 58-year-old Ben Trosper was last seen Thursday afternoon just before 3:30 off Keavy Road near London.

He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt.

If you know where Trosper may be or have any information in the case, please call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.