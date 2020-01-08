Deputies find murder suspect dead in Pulaski County motel room

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve Bobby E. Eldrige, 33, a murder warrant Thursday when he took his own life.

The Pulaski County Coroner pronounced Bobby dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In October of 2019, deputies responded to a shooting where one woman, Donna Eldrige, was pronouced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

In that shooting, Bobby was also found with a gunshot wound to the head and was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Bobby was in critical condition at the time. We do not know when he was released from the hospital.

After further investigation, deputies believe Bobby shot and killed his wife, Donna, and then turned the gun on himself back in October.

The warrant for murder was issued Tuesday evening. Officials found Bobby dead in a motel room Wednesday.