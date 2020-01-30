Deputies find injured woman in yard, charge man with strangulation

A Johnson County man is facing charges after deputies said they found a woman injured in his yard.

Sunday, Johnson County Sheriff's deputies responded to an assault complaint at a home on Honey Lane in Stambaugh.

They found a woman who could hardly speak struggling to walk in the yard. She had several wounds on her face, hands legs and mouth.

Someone in the home told deputies that Joshua Erik Caudill was asleep in a building behind the house. They found him passed out on a bed and arrested him.

Deputies said Caudill had a handgun in his back pocket. A search of the house uncovered pliers and a hammer the victim said Caudill used to assault her. They also found drug paraphernalia and two stolen motorcycles.

The victim was flown out to Pikeville Medical Center for treatment.

Caudill was charged with first-degree strangulation, first-degree assault, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Deputies took him to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.