Deputies: Woman arrested for stealing lawnmower

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office got a complaint of a stolen lawnmower taken from a business Friday morning.

Police say Kayla Grisby stole the lawnmower off West Cumberland Gap Parkway and placed in a wooded area off Beech Street and Northland Drive.

Grisby was found at the entrance of the wooded area where the stolen lawnmower was found. She was also under the influence.

Grisby was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

She is at the Laurel County Correctional Center.