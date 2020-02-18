Deputies: Kentucky woman assaults person; steals their car

Deputies say a woman was arrested Sunday night after assaulting another woman and stealing her car.

Officers were dispatched to Hal Rogers Parkway Sunday night after receiving a complaint about a woman walking in the middle of the roadway.

Deputies saw a woman on the side of the road and a car pulling away from the shoulder.

When police pulled up, the woman left on the side of the road they learned that the woman's car had just been stolen by 50-year-old Ronda Wright.

The woman had pulled over in her car when she saw Wright in the roadway to check and see if she was alright.

Wright then grabbed the woman and shook her violently before pushing her away from the car, jumping in it, and taking off.

When deputies caught up to Wright they noticed the smell of alcohol and placed her under arrest.

Deputies say Wright screamed and cursed all the way to the corrections facility.

Wright is charged with 2nd-degree robbery, 1st-degree driving under the influence, 2nd-degree disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.